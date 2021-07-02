Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,032,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.67% of Valley National Bancorp worth $316,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

VLY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

