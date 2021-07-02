Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.74% of Acadia Healthcare worth $345,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

ACHC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

