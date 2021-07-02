DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.81. Approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 525,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

