Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Truist from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.85.

FANG opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

