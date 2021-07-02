DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

