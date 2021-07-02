Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.99.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.