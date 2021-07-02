Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.42 ($58.14).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €51.52 ($60.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.43. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

