Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.31. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

