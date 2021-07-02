Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €34.50 ($40.59) and last traded at €33.85 ($39.82). 20,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.65 ($39.59).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

The firm has a market cap of $653.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.50.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

