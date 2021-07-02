Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,143 ($28.00) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a market cap of £108.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,172.38.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

