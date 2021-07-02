Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0030

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $31,258.71 and approximately $24,185.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,817.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.44 or 0.06361942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.83 or 0.01463244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00402416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00157216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00621492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00427868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00345479 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

