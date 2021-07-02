DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 3.2%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.01. 1,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 863,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DermTech by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

