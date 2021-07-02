DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
