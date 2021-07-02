DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DENSO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

