Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.0511

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $19.75 million and $1.69 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00128803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00168213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.21 or 1.00427045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

