DECOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,963.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.43 million and $120,963.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,105,065 coins and its circulating supply is 55,037,831 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

