Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $388,304.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.20 million and $388,304.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00006476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00688342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00079942 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 67,686,969 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

