DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises 1.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $121.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

