Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

