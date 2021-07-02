Daré Bioscience (DARE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2021 – Daré Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of DARE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 20,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

