Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 168.6% in June

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daiseki Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

DSKIF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

