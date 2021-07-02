Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

