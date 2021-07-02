DAD (DAD) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $50.56 million and $718,876.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00686556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

