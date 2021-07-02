Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $6.14 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $562,458.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $470.08 or 0.01399016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008041 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,071 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.