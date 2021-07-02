CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $92.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.47.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

