CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,420.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and last traded at GBX 2,405 ($31.42), with a volume of 4920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,405 ($31.42).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVSG. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,207.16.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

