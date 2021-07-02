Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 44,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,737,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Curis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Curis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
