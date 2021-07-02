Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 44,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,737,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Curis alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Curis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Curis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.