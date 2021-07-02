Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 428 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $322.88. 95,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.22 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.71.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

