Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at $251,577,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $75,848,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $70,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $49,118,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHM. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.