Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,620 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 237,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,129,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

