Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $395,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

