Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

CMLS opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

