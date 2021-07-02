CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $44.50 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $63,712,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.