CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$17.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVMY. Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

