CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CTS were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CTS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,626,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.