CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.89.

CSX opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 207,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

