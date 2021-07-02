CryptoAds Marketplace Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $500,371.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00133763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00169778 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,380.86 or 1.00451603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002935 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

