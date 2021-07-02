Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0549 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Crown has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2,315.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.66 or 0.01489642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00432082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00097057 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,501,768 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.