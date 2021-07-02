CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

CRWD opened at $251.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

