Critical Survey: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Franklin Resources 15.74% 12.57% 7.18%

44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patria Investments and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Franklin Resources 5 4 2 0 1.73

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.45%. Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential downside of 19.76%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.80 $62.21 million $0.52 33.35 Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.92 $798.90 million $2.61 12.36

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

