Critical Survey: Endava (NYSE:DAVA) versus BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 8.40% 13.26% 8.75% BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31%

47.0% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endava and BTRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $435.42 million 14.22 $26.99 million $0.47 248.47 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -19.04

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Endava has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Endava and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 6 0 2.67 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

Endava presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.93%. BTRS has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Endava.

Summary

Endava beats BTRS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

