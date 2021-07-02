CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,367,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP opened at $156.64 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

