Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.90. 4,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.