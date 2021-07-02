Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Santhera Pharmaceuticals from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.00.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

