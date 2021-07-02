Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,128 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

