Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

