Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 409.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.32 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

