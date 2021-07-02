Credit Suisse AG Has $18.61 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

