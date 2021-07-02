Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

