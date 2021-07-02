Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,855 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

