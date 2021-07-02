Craig Hallum Increases Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $45.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.